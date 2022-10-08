Sports Memories: Peterson is 1st to enter 1,000-mile club 50 years ago
Sports Memories by Tom Jones
50 years ago
- The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Minnesota Vikings 19-17 at Metropolitan Stadium. Clint Jones and Gene Washington each scored for the Vikings with Fred Cox adding a 37-yard field goal. Former Viking Gary Cuozzo threw two touchdown passes to Bobby Moore (later Ahmad Rashad) to lead the Cardinals.
- John “Blue Moon” Odom threw a complete game shutout as the Oakland A’s defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-0 in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.
- The Albert Lea Quarterback Club held a ladies night at the VFW where the gals got to meet the 1972 football team and coaches. They were entertained by first-string center Jim Countryman, who put his entire fist in his mouth.
- Albert Lea High School cross country runner Doug Peterson became the first member to enter the local 1,000-mile club that had been established by coach Jerry Kaphers.
15 years ago
- The Albert Lea girls’ swimming and diving team came up short in a 95.5 to 90.5 loss to Winona.The 200 medley relay team of Amanda Walters, Gracie Thomas, Sam Cole and Amy Horejsi took first place for the Tigers in 1:57.62.
- Oscar Hernandez scored the only goal of the game for the Albert Lea boys’ soccer team as they fell 3-1 to Rochester John Marshall.
- The Albert Lea girls’ soccer team reached the 10-win mark for the third consecutive season with a 2-1 win over Rochester John Marshall. Abbey Arends scored both goals for the Tigers.
10 years ago
- After a second straight last-place finish, the Minnesota Twins fired coaches Rick Stelmaszek, Steve Liddle and Jerry White. It was also announced that Terry Ryan would be coming back as the general manager.
- The Alden-Conger volleyball team defeated Cleveland 3-0. Ariel Keller led the Knights with 11 kills and 10 digs.
- The Glenville-Emmons volleyball team fell to Houston 3-1 in a match played in Glenville. Madison Ziebell led the Wolverines with 14 kills and three ace blocks.
- Percy Harvin scored two touchdowns, one receiving and one running as the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Tennessee Titans 30-7.