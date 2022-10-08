Sports Memories: Peterson is 1st to enter 1,000-mile club 50 years ago

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

50 years ago

The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Minnesota Vikings 19-17 at Metropolitan Stadium. Clint Jones and Gene Washington each scored for the Vikings with Fred Cox adding a 37-yard field goal. Former Viking Gary Cuozzo threw two touchdown passes to Bobby Moore (later Ahmad Rashad) to lead the Cardinals.

John “Blue Moon” Odom threw a complete game shutout as the Oakland A’s defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-0 in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

The Albert Lea Quarterback Club held a ladies night at the VFW where the gals got to meet the 1972 football team and coaches. They were entertained by first-string center Jim Countryman, who put his entire fist in his mouth.