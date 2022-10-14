Sports Memories: Vikings defeat Broncos with 31-yard pass 50 years ago

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

50 years ago

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Denver Broncos 23-20. Gene Washington caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Fran Tarkenton in the fourth quarter to give the Vikings a win at Denver’s Mile High Stadium.

Bill Goldsworthy had two goals and J.P. Parise added another as the Minnesota North Stars defeated the California Golden Seals 5-2.

Debbie Jensen was named Homecoming queen at Albert Lea High School. Her court included Lori Doty, Cathy Manemann, Randi Wilhelm and Lori Urbatsch. The Tigers were slated to play Owatonna with a dance being held after the game.