Sports Memories: Vikings defeat Broncos with 31-yard pass 50 years ago
Published 6:16 pm Friday, October 14, 2022
Sports Memories by Tom Jones
50 years ago
- The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Denver Broncos 23-20. Gene Washington caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Fran Tarkenton in the fourth quarter to give the Vikings a win at Denver’s Mile High Stadium.
-
- Bill Goldsworthy had two goals and J.P. Parise added another as the Minnesota North Stars defeated the California Golden Seals 5-2.
- Debbie Jensen was named Homecoming queen at Albert Lea High School. Her court included Lori Doty, Cathy Manemann, Randi Wilhelm and Lori Urbatsch. The Tigers were slated to play Owatonna with a dance being held after the game.
- The Albert Lea girls’ tennis team dropped their season finale 4-2 to Winona to finish the regular season 1-3. Ann Speltz along with her sister Mary were set to represent the Tigers in the Big Nine singles meet with Suzy Denzene and Brenda DeRoos combining to form a doubles team.
15 years ago
- First-year coach Tubby Smith led the Minnesota Gophers men’s basketball team onto the floor at Williams Arena for “Tubby’s Tipoff,” which started the basketball season for the maroon and gold.
- In the Section 2A quarter-final girls’ soccer game, Albert Lea defeated Faribault 6-0. Brittni Lair scored two goals for the Tigers.
- Owners of the downtown Minneapolis land that was being looked at for a new Twins stadium agreed on a price tag of $28.9 million with Hennepin County officials.
10 years ago
- Jim Rantz, senior director of minor league operations for the Minnesota Twins, announced his retirement after 52 years with the organization.
- The Riverland Community College club soccer team, coached by Albert Lea High School graduate Troy Stegenga, was set to play a home game against Century College at Hammer Field.
- Up 14-12 in game five, Annie Ladwig’s game-winning kill gave the Albert Lea girls’ volleyball team a 3-2 win over Rochester Century. Bryn Woodside had 21 digs and 29 assists for the Tigers.