St. Casimir students take part in marathon for nonpublic education

The students of St. Casimir’s School in Wells recently experienced a Knights of Columbus Marathon for nonpublic education.

The children had a great time parading through town, and the few snowflakes inspired the singing of a Christmas carol or two along the way.

While the cold wind shortened the planned marathon route a little, the students made their presence known as they paraded through the downtown, ringing red bells that were gifted to them by the Knights.

The funds raised from pledges sought by the students go directly to St. Casimir’s School to help fund various programs and events that will enhance the learning atmosphere for the students.

SCS thanks the Knights of Columbus for sponsoring the event, the Wells Police Department for ensuring the participants’ safety as they crossed the highway, the students for their plucky attitudes and the school families and local communities for helping support Catholic education.