St. Casimir’s coding club draws interest

When St. Casimir’s School teacher Camille Tewes sent out an invitation for students in kindergarten through sixth grade to join her for an after-school coding club, she probably did not expect that nearly half of the student body would accept her offer, but that is exactly what happened.

During the week-long unit, the students learned how to explore habitats with a Code and Go mouse. They also learned the basics to coding language as they created algorithms for the robot mouse to follow. With the success of this first unit, Tewes is planning to host three more learning opportunities throughout the school year with the next week-long club activity beginning Nov. 7 with a focus on circuits. The coding club has been a wonderful extracurricular addition to St. Casimir’s School, according to a release.