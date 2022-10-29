St. Casimir’s students attend Science and Nature Conference

St. Casimir’s School in Wells thanks all who made a donation to the recent Knights of Columbus Marathon for Non-Public Education held at the school. Not only will 100% of the funds go to offset expenses to keep the student tuition at a historic low rate within the Winona-Rochester Diocese, a portion of the funds is used to sponsor student participation in activities such as The Science and Nature Conference that was held this week at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. During this event, the third- through sixth-grade students expanded their curiosity, used their imagination and completed hands-on experiments and activities.

Using the engineering design process, the students learned about birds that are local to the area and created a bird feeder of their own design to help bird species here in Minnesota survive the winter. They also learned how honey bees fit into the local ecosystem and food system while safely observing a working honey bee colony and sampling different kinds of honey. In addition, the students explored the concepts of sustainability and the impact of resource depletion through a fishing game. Using chopsticks and fish charms, they were able to work together to develop and present strategies to continue to fish indefinitely.

This learning opportunity was a great value-added experience for the students of St. Casimir’s School that was made possible by the generosity and support of those in the community.