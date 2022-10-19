St. Casimir’s tours department for Fire Prevention Week

St. Casimir’s would like to thank members of the Wells Fire Department for treating the preschool to second grade students of St. Casimir’s School in Wells to a great tour of the fire station in honor of National Fire Prevention Week.

Did you know that the date for this week is centered around Oct. 9 to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire that occurred on that date in 1871? While at the station, the students were not only educated on fire safety issues by fireman Scott Berg, they were also able to try on a real fireman’s protective outfit and check out the interior of a fire truck. Pretty exciting things for the young students.

In keeping with the learning theme of this event, the students were invited to create artwork with the theme of “Smoke Alarms Save Lives,” and the posters were displayed at the fire station during the recent Wells Firefighters Pancake Breakfast.