Standout Student: Erin Boorsma

Age: 16

Parents: Mark and Mary Boorsma

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview

Favorite teacher of all time and why: I’ve loved so many of my teachers throughout the years, but one teacher that still brightens my days is Bissen.

Favorite book/author: “The Anthropocene Reviewed” by John Green

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Swimming, basketball, track, Link Crew, Student Council, Chorale, FCA

What do you want to do after high school? After high school I’m interested in a degree in psychology and working with/helping people.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Find people who you feel good around and are comfortable with. Also find what genuinely makes you happy and fulfilled and put time and effort into it.

Quote from a teacher: “Erin Boorsma is an excellent role model and a remarkable human being. She is kind, observant, hardworking and genuine. She is a natural leader and has a positive impact on everyone she meets. Erin truly is a standout student!” — Angelina Welch