Standout Student: Lydia Thompson

Age: 11

Parents: Mary Thompson and Troy Thompson

Where are you from? Albert Lea

Email newsletter signup

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley

Fsvorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Shramell

Favorite book/author: Camron Bruce

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Volleyball, Student Council

What do you want to do after high school? Go to college and be a vet

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Don’t be afraid of Southwest

What teachers say about Lydia?

“Lydia stands out in the sixth-grade halls because of her personality, her choices and her overall attitude of “How can I help?” Lydia approaches each day as if she has been challenged to find ways to make Southwest a better place. She eagerly helps her peers in the halls as well as in class and can be counted on to bring a smile into the room with her.”

“Lydia is a student that goes above and beyond in class each day. She always comes prepared with her materials and is quick to offer a pencil out to a classmate who may need one. When Lydia is finished with her work she always asks others around her if they need any help and if no one needs anything she offers help in other ways like asking to organize books or walk around the room and pick up anything that may have been left on the ground. She follows all of Southwest’s values and is kind to everyone she comes across. I look forward to having her in class each day.”