Sylvia “Skip” Bohling, 81, of Albert Lea, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society in Albert Lea.

Born on January 16, 1941 in Northwood, IA, she was a daughter of the late Seymor and Hazel (Hanson) Reyerson. Following her high school graduation, Skip enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and lived in various cities in Iowa and Arizona. A strong woman with a kind heart, Skip moved to Albert Lea to care for her mother, Hazel, and be closer to family. A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Skip found the most joy in spending time with her family.

Left to cherish Sylvia’s memory are her son, David Feldt; grandson, Coltan (Cheyenne) Feldt; and great-grandson, Case; two sisters, Lois Tenold and Karen (Dick) Severson; a brother-in-law, Dick Sande; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved parrot, Fester.

In addition to her parents, Seymor and Hazel, Sylvia was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Larry Reyerson; a sister Anita Sande; and an infant brother, David.

The family will receive friends at a gathering to be held from 1-3:00PM on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea. Burial will be held in Silver Lake Cemetery in Northwood, Iowa.