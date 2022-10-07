Tammy Bush

Our Dear Tammy has gone to Heaven. She entered the gates of Heaven on Oct 2, 2022. She was 64 years old. A memorial service will be held on Monday Oct 10, 2022, at 11am at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Don Malinsky will be officiating.

Tammy was born to Cleve and Eileen Bush on November 25, 1957, in Albert Lea, MN.

Tammy lived a very full and happy life. She loved collecting sweatshirts, snow globes and watches. She loved all animals. She held part time jobs most of her life and worked at Cedar Valley in Albert Lea for many years. Of course, she was very anxious to retire. Tammy loved the Special Horses project in her younger years. She participated in Special Olympics.

She was preceded in death by her parents Cleve and Eileen Bush, Grandmother Sylvia Roloff and her Brother Robert “Bobby” Bush.

Tammy is survived by her sister Wendy (Brian) Forsberg, her brother Steven Bush, and her sister Cathy Stocco.

Also, many extended family members.