Tee It Up for Campers event raises $37K for True Friends

The 22nd annual Tee It Up for Campers golf tournament and fundraiser took place in July at Oak View Golf Course in Freeborn.

The Tee It Up for Campers committee is a group of local volunteers from Freeborn, Alden and Albert Lea, who work together to approach and collect donations and organize the golf tournament, which supports children and adults with disabilities attending True Friends’ camps.

The group celebrated another successful year, raising $37,000.

To date, the Tee It Up for Campers group has raised more than $403,000 for True Friends and campers with disabilities.

The golf tournament consisted of four-person teams playing best ball, along with a putting contest and longest drive contest. Over 100 local individuals, businesses and American Legion clubs supported the event as hole sponsors and silent auction item donors.

Funds raised from the tournament help send area residents to camp in addition to supporting True Friends and the children and adults with disabilities they serve.

“True Friends is honored and humbled by the continuous support of the Tee It Up For Campers group. Their generosity and willingness to organize this golf tournament to benefit the kids and adults we serve is outstanding,” said John LeBlanc, president and CEO of True Friends.