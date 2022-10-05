Teenager struck and killed by train in Albert Lea

Albert Lea police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was reportedly struck and killed by a Union Pacific train Tuesday night.

Police responded to the Union Pacific Railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street at about 11:30 p.m. after receiving a report from the operations crew of the train that an individual had been run over by the locomotive, according to a press release.

The train was traveling southeast approaching the crossing when the crew observed a person laying across the tracks.

The release stated immediate actions to stop the train before striking the individual were unsuccessful.

The incident remains under investigation, and no foul play is suspected.

The name of the teenager has not been released.