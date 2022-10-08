The Ball at the Mall

Mark and Emma Habben, co-chairs of the Autumn Elegance — A Ball in the Mall show off tickets for te community celebration. Everyone is welcome to attend on Saturday, November 5 at the John & Susan Morrison Healthcare Plaza (Northbridge Mall). The event features the Johnny Holm and Sundae & Mr. Goessl bands and the ALHC Orchestra, food, beer, wine and a silent auction and live auction with Sonny Jensen. Experience valet parking with a red carpet entrance and a photo opportunity by a professional. Tickets can be purchased at Leuthold's and the Chamber office or go online for more information or to purchase your tickets at www.eventbrite.com. Provided