PUBLIC NOTICE

ASSUMED NAME:

Thorne Crest Senior Living Community

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 1201 Garfield Avenue

Albert Lea, MN 56007 USA

NAMEHOLDER(S):

Name: American Baptist Homes of the Midwest

Address:

14850 Scenic Heights Road

STE 125

Eden Prairie, MN 55344 USA

SIGNED BY:

Melissa Zygarlicke

aphomeoffice@abhomes.org

Albert Lea Tribune:

Oct. 8 and 12, 2022

THORNE CREST COM