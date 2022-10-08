Tribune Editorial: What gets a thumbs up this week?

To the beautiful fall colors in the area.

All you have to do is drive around Albert Lea and Freeborn County for a minute, and you’ll be quick to see the leaves on the trees are changing colors. Rich yellows, oranges and reds are taking over the landscape making for a beautiful display to the human eye.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fall color finder, Freeborn County and almost all of southern Minnesota is between 50% and 75% of peak color. The next few weeks should be a beauty, so take a ride or go for a walk and check out the beauty. It’s all around.

We are looking for photos of fall color to print in an upcoming issue and ask that anyone who has a photo they would like to share, do so by emailing it to news@albertleatribune.com. Please include who took the photo and where it was taken. Photos need to be submitted by Friday morning.

To Operation Green Light.

To the new initiative underway to recognize veterans in Freeborn County.

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday passed a resolution to participate in a program called Operation Green Light, a national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties to support military veterans.

Through the program, the county will illuminate all county buildings green Nov. 7 through Nov. 13, and residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by changing one light bulb in their house or business to a green bulb.

The initiative hopes to raise awareness about the challenges faced by veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal levels to assist them and their families.

We encourage people to pick up a green bulb at a local store and jump on board in participating.

Our veterans do not receive enough recognition, and we hope this effort shows them the community cares.

To upcoming candidate forums organized by the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce.

Thank you to the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce’s Governmental Affairs Committee, who this week announced dates for upcoming forums for candidates running for public office.

The forums will be Oct. 17 to 19. On Oct. 17, the forums will be for the contested county commissioner races and the legislative races within District 23 and District 23A.

On Oct. 18, all of the school board candidates will face off in the forum, and on Oct. 19 it will be city candidates.

The forums give the candidates the opportunity to not only tell about themselves but also to answer questions from the public.

Questions will not be accepted the nights of the forums but need to be submitted ahead of time to director@albrertlea.org or through Facebook at alfcchamber.

Now’s your chance to have your questions answered. We encourage people to take advantage of the opportunity to both watch and participate by submitting questions.