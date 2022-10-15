Tribune Thumbs: What gets a thumbs up this week

To the eight people recognized Thursday evening at the Pathways to Success banquet at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club.

Congratulations to the four Albert Lea Area Schools alumni and the four distinguished educators from the district, who were awarded Thursday at the annual banquet.

Alumni recognized were Larry Brandt, Jay Johnson, Stacia Lang and Kathy Nielsen. Educators recognized were Don Bloom, Jim Munyer, David Paschka and Marion Drescher.

Email newsletter signup

These individuals have made a remarkable difference either in our own Albert Lea community or out in the world.

Thank you for letting the Education Foundation honor you for the difference you have made. It makes us proud yet again to be from Albert Lea.

To the city of Albert Lea and Freeborn County collaborating to construct an emergency shelter in southeastern Albert Lea.

We were pleased to hear this week that the ball is now rolling in the effort to build an emergency shelter in southeastern Albert Lea for residents who live in mobile homes or houses without basements.

The effort has been a long time coming.

Freeborn County Emergency Management Director Rich Hall this week notified the state hazard mitigation officer of the city and county’s interest in applying for grant funding through state hazard mitigation funds. The funds become available with federal disaster declarations.

The shelter, which would be built at Sondergaard Park, would be required to withstand an EF3 tornado.

Though it’s still early in the process, we hope this project will continue to gain recognition.

It could literally mean the difference between life and death.

To the opening of the new Design Ready Controls location in Albert Lea.

Congratulations to the staff with Design Ready Controls and all those who played a part in bringing the company to Albert Lea.

The company, which manufactures electric vehicle chargers, opened Monday in the building known as the Albert Lea spec building, at the corner of Margaretha Avenue and 14th Street.

With its new building, the company has presented Albert Lea not only with the opportunity for new jobs but also the opportunity under owner Troy Schmidtke’s vision to become a center for excellence for electrical vehicle charging.

We are excited to see this company grow in the coming years and anticipate they will be a strong community partner.