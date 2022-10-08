Updates from Upperclassmen: FCA event brings young athletes together in faith

Updates from Upperclassmen by Sophie Hareid and Lara Westrum

On Monday, Sept. 26, a crowd filled with Albert Lea students gathered on Jim Gustafson field after a 9A football game to come together to share their faith. The group Fellowship of Christian Athletes, or FCA, helped put this event, “Fields of Faith,” together. This is the second year this experience has been brought to our town. Albert Lea native Mollee Tscholl is the FCA coordinator and played a major role in making this event happen. FCA is a national organization that was started in 1954 to promote coaches and athletes to use their sports to spread the love of Jesus Christ. Fields of Faith is a yearly event that FCA uses to gather students, challenge them in their faith, and give them courage to stand together as young Christians. The club often does other activities to bring people together, too, like host youth summer camps, have guest speakers and go to local nursing homes to celebrate Easter.

That night, there were many different components that made the event a special one. The worship team used a platform trailer to create a stage from which they sang and performed worship music for the students. Led by the team, everyone sang along to songs, like “I Thank God” and “Rest on Us.”

“Worship was awesome, you could see the spirit moving through people and changing lives,” said ALHS senior and worship leader Joseph Yoon. Along with this, they had youth volunteers come and give testimonies about finding their faith and the navigation of their journeys with the Lord.

We ended off the night with a closing prayer from ALHS sophomore, Bryant Johnston. Adult volunteers also provided the attendees with cookies, suckers and refreshments, which everyone enjoyed. Close by, a couple games were started by students as fellowship time began. After the formal event ended, numerous students stayed to hear a couple last songs, and many students would agree it was the perfect way to end their time together.

For more information about Fields of Faith, visit their website: https://www.fieldsoffaith.com/

Sophie Hareid and Lara Westrum are seniors at Albert Lea High School.