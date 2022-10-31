Vehicle reported shot with BB gun and other reports Published 10:10 am Monday, October 31, 2022

Police received a report at 1:16 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle that had been shot with a BB or pellet gun at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Theft reported

Email newsletter signup

Three trail cameras and a driveway sensor were reported taken at 9:53 a.m. Saturday at 26034 800th Ave.

A theft of items was reported at 12:25 p.m. Friday at 819 Garfield Ave.

Counterfeit bill reported

Deputies received a report at 4:17 p.m. Sunday of a person who attempted to use a fake $100 bill in Hartland and when approached about it took cigarettes and lottery tickets.

School bus stop arm violations reported

Police received a report at 4:04 p.m. Friday of a school bus stop arm violation at the intersection of Martin Road and West Richway Drive that had occurred at about 3:16 p.m.

Police received a report at 4:34 p.m. Friday of a school bus stop arm violation that occurred right before 3 p.m. near the intersection of West Front Street and Madison Avenue.

1 arrested for assault

Police arrested Robert Allen Ebert, 35, for fourth-degree assault after receiving a report at 9:45 p.m. Saturday of an assault in the emergency room at 404 Fountain St.

1 arrested for domestic, warrants

Police arrested Claudia Yanira Almanzo-Lopez, 46, for domestic assault and warrants out of Martin County at 4:55 a.m. Sunday at 2307 Esquire Ave.

1 arrested for trespassing, disorderly conduct

Police arrested Ashta Ashante Kane, 42, for trespassing and disorderly conduct at 12:38 pm. Sunday at 404 Fountain St.

1 turns self in on warrant

David Allen Villerreal, 40, turned himself in on a local warrant at 3:56 p.m. Sunday at 411 S. Broadway.

Money reported stolen

Money was reported stolen at 7:11 p.m. Sunday at 1015 Abbott St.