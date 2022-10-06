Vehicles broken into and other reports

Published 10:39 am Thursday, October 6, 2022

By Staff Reports

A vehicle was reported broken into and a purse stolen at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday at 501 W. Richway. 

A vehicle was reported broken into at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday at 1011 Hammer Road. A window was smashed out and a purse stolen. 

 

Injury crash reported

An injury crash was reported at 10:52 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 35 near milepost 20. More information was not immediately available.

 

School bus stop arm violation reported

Deputies received a report of a school bus stop arm violation at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 69 in Twin Lakes. 

 

1 turns self in on warrant

Nikki Rae Gesme, 42, reportedly turned herself in on a warrant at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday at the Freeborn County jail, 411 S. Broadway.

 

Burglary reported

Deputies received a report at 1:42 a.m. Thursday of a burglary in process at 1:42 a.m. Thursday at 306 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove.

 

Scam reported

Police received a report at 8:32 a.m. Tuesday of a scam at 401 St. Thomas Ave. The scam involved a person selling a puppy online.

 

1 arrested for violation

Police arrested David Henry Simpson, 67, for a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday at 225 E. Third St. 

 

Fraudulent checks reported

Fraudulent checks were reported at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday at 2708 Bridge Ave.

 

Damage, theft reported

Damage was reported to a pontoon cover and a few items missing at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday on a dock on Fountain Lake.

 

Bike stolen

An electric bike and two battery packs were reported stolen at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday at 2328 Milo Ave. 

 

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Dylan James Kroupa, 29, on local and EOD warrants at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday at 1550 Blake Ave. 

 

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Police cited two juveniles for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Two juveniles were cited for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

 

Liquor reported stolen

A bottle of liquor was reported stolen at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday at 1201 E. Main St. The theft occurred the day prior. 

 

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday at 2751 E. Main St.

