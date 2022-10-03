Venturing out at the Big Island Rendezvous

A man taking on the role of Abraham Lincoln speaks to visitors at the Big Island Rendezvous & Festival Saturday. It was the 36th year for the Rendezvous, which is at Bancroft Bay Park. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Alyssa Menz of LaCrescent spins Saturday at the Big Island Rendezvous & Fesival. Menz had a variety of hand-spun yarn available for purchase. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
A performer balances on the top of a ladder at the Big Island Rendezvous & Festival Saturday afternoon. The event is a historical reenactment of early America. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
A group of reenactors at the Big Island Rendezvous & Festival take part in a dance Saturday. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Magician Scott Crosbie shows a quick act to Landyn Eikmeier on Saturday at the Big Island Rendezvous & Festival. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
A reenactor at the Big Island Rendezvous & Festival shows a group of children the inside of a rock with geodes. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune