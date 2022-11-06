051868-F1 Published 4:07 pm Sunday, November 6, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 18, 2017 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $15,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Nancy Earles, unmarried and Marian Hensrud, unmarried MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: January 9, 2018 Freeborn County Recorder Document Number: A-530748 Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable

Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: U.S. Bank National Association Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn Property Address: 1402 Lee Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007-3145 Tax Parcel ID Number: 340481800 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 1, Block 6, Academy Addition to Albert Lea AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $19,353.81 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office Law Enforcement Center Conference Room, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on June 14, 2023, or the next business day if June 14, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO

FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: October 26, 2022

MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank

National Association

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard,

Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 209-3300

