1 injured in crash on Highway 69 south of Albert Lea Published 7:28 am Friday, November 18, 2022

A Lake Mills woman was injured Wednesday night after two vehicles collided on U.S. Highway 69 south of Albert Lea.

Ruth Feliciano Fleury, 46, was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System ini Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report stated Fleury was driving a 2003 Buick Park Avenue southbound on Highway 69 near milepost 4 in Nunda Township. Loren Jacob Schellhase, 30, of Lake Mills, was also driving a 2006 Honda Pilot southbound, when the two vehicles made contact, the State Patrol Report indicated.

Schellhase was not injured.

The report stated alcohol was involved for Schellhase but did not state any other information about how the crash occurred.

The crash took place at 10:48 p.m.

The Emmons Fire Department and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.