2 arrested for domestic assault and other reports Published 5:47 am Monday, November 14, 2022

Police arrested Sebastian Joel Blomgren, 20, for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call at 7 a.m. Friday at 535 Euclid Ave.

Police arrested Ler Wah Guide, 38, for gross misdemeanor domestic assault at 2:40 a.m. Sunday at 1103 Madison Ave.

1 arrested for obstructing, assault

Police arrested Karri Lynn Reese, 55, for obstructing the legal process and fourth-degree assault at 1:31 a.m. Friday at 1002 E. Hawthorne St.

House broken into

Police received a report at 12:39 p.m. Friday that a house was reported broken into at 814 Luther Place. The door was kicked in and the dead bolt was broken. Comic books and baseball cards were taken. The break-in occurred between 8 and 11:30 a.m.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Edgar Wayne Gutierrez, 22, on an EOD warrant at 11:08 p.m. Friday at 603 Fountain St.

Police arrested Mark Allen Carpenter, 49, on a local warrant at 12:17 p.m. Saturday at 1210 E. Main St.

Police arrested Anthony Lee Weber, 40, on a local warrant after receiving a complaint of a person who had been sitting in a car that was running for at least two hours at 8:23 a.m. Sunday on Green Avenue.

1 arrested for assault, violation

Police arrested Timothy John Cass, 47, for fifth-degree assault and an alleged pretrial violation of alcohol use at 1:08 a.m. Saturday at 1904 Bridge Ave.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 1:51 p.m. Saturday of money and a debit card that were stolen from a purse on Nov. 1 at 1615 Bridge Ave. A fraudulent charge was reported on the debit card on Saturday.

Police received a report at 2:25 p.m. Saturday of two males that reportedly walked out of Walmart without paying for a cart full of items at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

An iPhone 12 was reported stolen at 3:56 p.m. Sunday at 921 W. Front St. The theft occurred sometime on Friday.

1 arrested for cocaine

Police arrested Katie Ann Thompson, 34, for fifth-degree cocaine possession at 8:12 p.m. Saturday at 130 W. College St.