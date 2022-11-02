2 semi drivers hurt in crash on I-90 during snowstorm Published 9:18 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Two semi drivers were injured Tuesday morning on Interstate 90 east of Hayward during the snowstorm.

Duane Eddy Travis, 51, of Red Oak, Iowa, and Philip James Hughes, 40, of Rochester, were both taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea with injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report stated Travis was driving a 2018 International semi eastbound on I-90 near mile marker 164 at 11:36 a.m. when the semi crossed into the median and into the westbound lanes, where it struck a westbound 2023 Peterbuilt semi driven by Hughes.

Roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Both drivers were listed as wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.