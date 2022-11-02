Snow to lead to slippery road conditions Published 5:31 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

A winter weather advisory is in effect through 9 p.m. Tuesday as snow is expected to fall on the area.

The advisory is for portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota, as well as northwest and west central Wisconsin.

Snow was expected to start between 5 and 6 a.m. with the heaviest snowfall mid-morning to early afternoon.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, according to the National Weather Service, as hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

The weather agency states 2 to 4 inches of snow were expected for the Albert Lea area with more potentially further west and north.

A narrow band of 6 to 8 inches is expected in Mankato and the Twin Cities.

Colder temperatures are expected to follow Wednesday with wind chills in the single digits.