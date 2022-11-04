2023 A.L. Athletic Hall of Fame date announced Published 3:59 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

The Albert Lea Tiger Athletic Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce the 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame will be held July 28 at Wedgewood Cove in Albert Lea. Social hour will begin at 5:30 with the dinner and inductions to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Tigers Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 2010 for the purpose of acknowledging athletes, coaches and state champion teams that have made a historical contribution to the Albert Lea Tigers athletic program.

You can nominate a former Tiger athlete or coach by picking up a nomination form and dropping it off at Heartman Insurance Agency in Albert Lea or go on-line at aledfoundation.org/athletic-hall-of-fame. The deadline for new submissions is Dec. 31.

Proceeds from the event go the the Albert Lea Education Foundation for the sole purpose of lowering student participation fees.

For more information contact Tom Jones at 507-402-3265