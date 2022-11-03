3 arrested for DWI and other reports Published 9:29 am Monday, November 28, 2022

Police arrested Justin Matthew Dudley, 28, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 9:25 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Clark Street and South Newton Avenue.

Police arrested Kaw Tha Wah, 32, for driving while intoxicated after receiving a careless driving complaint at 10:19 a.m. Saturday near S.E. Broadway and Edina Avenue.

Police cited Derrick George Kraushaar, 26, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 12:38 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Marshall Street.

Items taken in reported break-in

Police received a report at 7:37 a.m. Friday of a break-in and theft of items from a garage at 104 S. Ermina Ave.

Attempted break-in reported

Police received a report at 8:51 p.m. Saturday of someone trying to break into a vehicle on the 2100 block of Stevens Street.

Scam reported

Police received a report at 9:39 a.m. Sunday of a scam for purchasing a French bulldog online.