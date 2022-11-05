Sports Memories: 5 former Albert Lea football players were on Concordia team 50 years ago Published 6:09 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

50 years ago

Albert Lea’s Craig Ludtke, Dan Fahrman, John Weitzel, Greg Senske and Jim Senske were all members of the Concordia College football team at Moorhead that finished the season with a 6-3 record.

The Freeborn girls’ basketball team defeated Wells 46-16 to raise their record to 5-1. Diane Aasen scored 18 points in the win.

Coach Lois Fagerquist was guiding five teams in the second year of the Albert Lea girls’ volleyball program. The varsity team opened with a win over Mankato before dropping their second game to Red Wing.

In YMCA elementary floor hockey league play, The Rangers defeated the North Stars 13-3. Russ Remy scored five goals, Bob Pitts three and Dave Pitts one in the win.

Doug Peterson and Dean Rudolf were co-captains of the Albert Lea boys’ hockey team that was set to open the season against Rochester Mayo.

15 years ago

Albert Lea’s Amanda Walters finished 12th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.87 at the Minnesota State High School Swimming and Diving meet.

Former Albert Lea Tiger basketball player Andrew Dyrdal was a sophomore on the Luther College men’s basketball team in Decorah, Iowa.

Seven-time Gold Glove winner Torii Hunter left the Minnesota Twins when he signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

10 years ago

Two Albert Lea athletes signed letters of intent to attend college on athletic scholarships. Megan Pulley signed to play golf at Wagner College and Karli Kriewall signed to be a diver at Boise State.

Lindsey Horejsi set a state record with a time of 1:00.43 in the 100-yard breaststroke during the preliminary round of the Minnesota State Class A Swimming and Diving meet.

Ethan Abben, Cody Scherff and Makael Lunning were named to the Big Nine All-Conference football team.