5 things to do this week: Craft fair, music and the Ball at the Mall Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Craft fair

Get some holiday shopping done early, as the Glenville Area Women of Today are hosting a craft and vendor fair Saturday at Glenville-Emmons Elementary School, on Second Ave. SW in Glenville. The event — scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — will feature a variety of crafters and vendors, and food will be available.

Concert

“A Rock ’n’ Roll Tribute from Elvis to the Beatles Featuring the Neverly Brothers” will be at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Thursday. The show will guide visitors through a history of rock ’n’ roll music from its inception in America in the 1950s to the British invasion of the ’60s. Tickets, $25 each, can be purchased through actonbroadway.com, visiting the theater box office (open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays) or by phone by calling either 877-730-3144 or the box office at 507-377-4371. Tickets are also available at the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Ball at the Mall

Join the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition for an evening of entertainment, refreshments, dancing and fun during Autumn Elegance: A Ball in the Mall, starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Northbridge Ball. Tickets will include beer, wine and food, and a full cash bar is available. Tickets — $100 each — can be purchased at Leutholds or the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce. They’re also available online at eventbrite.com (search “Autumn Elegance: A Ball in the Mall”). For more information search Autumn Elegance: A Ball in the Mall on Facebook.

Author celebration

The Albert Lea Public Library is celebrating author Mo Willems at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Children’s Library. There will be crafts and activities based around his characters and stories.

Willems’ work includes working on “Sesame Street,” as well as creating the popular children’s book series “Elephant and Piggie.”

Bazaar

Ascension Lutheran Church — at 1101 S. Hwy. 69 — will host a time and talent bazaar from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. There will be coffee, lefse, baked goods, Rada kitchen tools and crafts.