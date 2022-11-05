5 things to do this week: It’s a busy week for the holidays

Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By alexguerrero

Holiday lights were on outside in the Freeborn County Historical Village in 2021 for the Holiday Lights event. There were activities and food inside and lights for people to see outdoors. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune

1

Santa visit

Santa will be at Wedgewood Cove Saturday. Enjoy pancakes, sausages and hot cocoa from 8 to 10 a.m. Games and activities are included, and the event will serve as a toy drive for Toys for Tots. Admission is $5 per person.

2

Model train show

Northbridge Mall — at 2510 Bridge Ave. — will host the 27th annual Model Railroad Show and Swap Meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. There will be several scales on display with different operating layouts. For more information call North Star Trains at 507-473-0303 or email nstarhobby@yahoo.com.

 

3

Holiday Lights

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village will host a free winter wonderland family event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. There will be live music, a soup and chili supper, a holiday cookie sale, hands-on crafts and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there, as well as Albert Lea High School carolers. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave.

 

4

‘Elf the Musical’

Albert Lea Community Theatre’s presentation of “Elf the Musical” opens Thursday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center and will continue Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The two-act play stars Stuart Ness as Buddy Hobbs, Rachel Cole as Jovie and Jason Howland as Walter Hobbs. All shows are at 7:30 p.m. except the matinee Sunday shows, which are at 2 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for students and can be obtained by calling either the 24-hour box office at 1-877-730-3144, the ACT box office at 507-377-4371 during theater hours or online. The Marion Ross Performing Arts Center is at 147 N. Broadway Ave. 

 

5

Live Nativity

New Life Christian Church — at 1705 SE Marshall St. — will have their 27th annual live Nativity from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The event provides visitors the chance to experience Bethlehem. For more information, call 507-383-0814 or 507-373-1533. 

