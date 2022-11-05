5 things to do this week: It’s a busy week for the holidays Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

1

Santa visit

Santa will be at Wedgewood Cove Saturday. Enjoy pancakes, sausages and hot cocoa from 8 to 10 a.m. Games and activities are included, and the event will serve as a toy drive for Toys for Tots. Admission is $5 per person.

2

Model train show

Northbridge Mall — at 2510 Bridge Ave. — will host the 27th annual Model Railroad Show and Swap Meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. There will be several scales on display with different operating layouts. For more information call North Star Trains at 507-473-0303 or email nstarhobby@yahoo.com.

3

Holiday Lights

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village will host a free winter wonderland family event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. There will be live music, a soup and chili supper, a holiday cookie sale, hands-on crafts and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there, as well as Albert Lea High School carolers. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave.

4

‘Elf the Musical’

Albert Lea Community Theatre’s presentation of “Elf the Musical” opens Thursday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center and will continue Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The two-act play stars Stuart Ness as Buddy Hobbs, Rachel Cole as Jovie and Jason Howland as Walter Hobbs. All shows are at 7:30 p.m. except the matinee Sunday shows, which are at 2 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for students and can be obtained by calling either the 24-hour box office at 1-877-730-3144, the ACT box office at 507-377-4371 during theater hours or online. The Marion Ross Performing Arts Center is at 147 N. Broadway Ave.

5

Live Nativity

New Life Christian Church — at 1705 SE Marshall St. — will have their 27th annual live Nativity from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The event provides visitors the chance to experience Bethlehem. For more information, call 507-383-0814 or 507-373-1533.