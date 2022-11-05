5 things to do this week: Music, shopping and more Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

1

Presentation

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village will host a presentation about Lea College at 7 p.m. Thursday with Mitch Geislinger. Lea College was a vibrant, liberal arts college that provided an outlet for young adults during a time when many were drafted into the Army. The presentation will include information on the impact of Lea College on Albert Lea and why it had such a short tenure in Albert Lea.

2

Dinner

Hollandale Christian School — at 203 Central Ave. S., Hollandale — is having a fall supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. The freewill donation meals, prepared and served by families of Hollandale Christian School, include turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, carrots, baked apples, salad and dessert. Dine in or take out.

3

Music

Alden American Legion Post 404, at 151 N. Broadway in Alden, will have a burger night from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Ron & Steve Unplugged will play your favorite music from the ’50s through the ’80s. The Alden American Legion is open to the public.

4

Shopping

Northbridge Mall will host Fall Market at the Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. A variety of vendors, including crafts, antiques, food vendors and others will be set up. For an updated vendor listing, visit http://www.ddboutiquestyles.com/marketatthemall.html?fbclid=IwAR1BNTRLDkKsk0W_GIvqkVvytmDf9Ub9zkhbpO_eQCBUxgpEJzhZznnhnaE

5

Bingo

Albert Lea United Methodist Church — at 702 S. HIghway 69 — will host family bingo at 4 p.m. Sunday. Everyone is invited.