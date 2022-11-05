5 things to do this week: Wells Does It Bright and lots of music Published 8:38 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

1

Wells Does It Bright

Wells Does It Bright, an event to kick-off the holiday season, is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Events include a coloring contest at Wells Assembly of God, bonfire at Lions Plaza, Santa and reindeer at Lions Plaza and cookie decorating at City Hall, among others. For a complete list of events and times visit the Wells Does it Bright Facebook page under discussion.

2

Cantori concert

The Albert Lea Cantori will present “Singing in the Season” at 3 p.m. Sunday at United Methodist Church, at 702 S. Hwy 69. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and the concert, which will feature favorite carols and new Christmas songs, starts at 3 p.m. Because of the increasing numbers of influenza and COVID-19, masks are required. Albert Lea Cantori will be celebrating their 50th season this year.

The choir started in 1972 under the direction of Gene Janssen, music director at Grace Lutheran Church. In 1979, he asked Eileen Nelson Nes to direct the choir, which she has done since that time. Over the years, singers have come from over a 30-mile radius to sing with the choir.

The concert is free and no tickets are necessary. A freewill offering will be received.

3

Event

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is Saturday. To mark the day, Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services is hosting an event for suicide loss survivors to come together to find connection, understanding and hope. Registration is at noon, with the program running from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Call 507-373-2461 to register. Bonnerup is at 2210 E. Main St.

4

Civic Music concert

Yeeyoon Kim, a classical pianist, will perform in the Albert Lea High School auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday as part of the Albert Lea Civic Music concert series. Yeeyoo Kim delights audiences with a combination of sensitive artistry, broad emotional range and impeccable technique. For tickets, visit https://albertleacivicmusic.com/civic-music-tickets/

5

Live music

Todd Michael Jameson is performing at Hunter’s Bar — located at 200 Main St., Myrtle — at 6 p.m. Friday. Jameson is a seasoned musician who performs as a solo artist throughout the Twin Cities and tri-state area. Besides performing originals and covers, he also plays bass for the band Hawt Beir.