A-C students to present ‘An Inconvenient Corpse’
Published 6:01 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022
Students at Alden-Conger will present “An Inconvenient Corpse” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Pat Cook’s comedy tells the story of a luncheon by ladies from the deep South in which their guest of honor drops dead after eating pasta salad. Unable to decide what to do, the ladies try to keep him out of sight from their unexpected guests. The show has a lot of physical humor, which is sure to please a crowd. The play is directed by Ada Theusch and Tara Roberts.
Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students and seniors.
Email newsletter signup
Cast:
Kaitlin, high school head cheerleader: Veronika Nielsen
Molly, another cheerleader. Danni Betts
Frieda, a third cheerleader: Chaya Sorenson
Dexter, short trombone player: Carter Lee
Mac, grouchy night watchman: Kaiden Jenson
Dolly Manfred, quick-thinking president of the Ladies Club: Emmie Jacobs
June Hildebrand, club member, not too bright, 40ish: Timber Steele
Luann Sommers, absent-minded club secretary, 40ish: Zoe Michaud
Myrna Fontaine, pompous club member, late 50s: Hailey Bjornstad
Gert Hoppelmeyer, club member, wannabe detective, 45: Maggie Evans
Alvin Carnes, loud-mouth newspaper editor, 40: Jackson Frank
Mayor Hightower, typical southern politician, 55: Luke Gooden
Nelda, gloomy town soothsayer: Isabel Sutter
Darryl Burdett, pushy lounge lizard type: Teagan Lutteke
Mimi Monroe, dumb blonde with a secret: Kate Greenfield
Sheriff Dan, small town police chief: Charlotte Sutter
Mirium, over-emotional Home Ec teacher: Becca Ahnemann
Doc Poindexter, country doctor with all the answers, 60: Lexi Guenther
Nelda’s mob, follows Nelda proclaiming gloom and doom: Cael Boldt, Alexis Guenther, Isabella Guenther, Aubrie Jacobs, Nathan Johnson, Chayce Lutteke, Charlotte Sutter
Crew
Stage, set: Lorna Beatver, Dakota Betts, Ava Diekmann
Set: Hailey Bjornstad, Sam Clapero, Maura McParland
Stage: Kyra Bjornstad, Irene Cordioli, Laiken Farris
Tech: Abbi Renaux, Ayssa Samudio, Griffin Steele
Student Directors: Kate Greenfield, Isabel Sutter, Ava Diekmann