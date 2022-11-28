Accumulating snow expected Tuesday Published 5:34 am Monday, November 28, 2022

The National Weather Service is calling for accumulating snow on Tuesday, though there is uncertainty on where the heaviest snowfall will be.

The weather agency as of Monday morning listed Albert Lea in a band that is expected to receive 2 to 5 inches of snow. It states the snow could begin as early as late Monday night.

Most of the snowfall is expected to fall between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The morning and evening commutes on Tuesday are expected to be slick, and motorists should allow for additional time in their travels.

Colder temperatures with wind chills in the single digits are expected Wednesday with the coldest temperatures seen so far this season expected.