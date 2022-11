Ag Society annual meeting approaching Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

The Freeborn County Ag Society will have their annual meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Fairlane Building at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds. Memberships will also be available in the fair office from noon to 5 p.m. Monday. Election for board member at large in Freeborn County and board member for Region 4, northwest district, will be up for re-election. Voting memberships must be purchased by 5 p.m. Monday.