Albert Lea boys’ cross country team competes at state, places 13th

Published 2:30 pm Sunday, November 6, 2022

By Submitted

The Albert Lea boys’ cross country team competed at state for the second consecutive year on Saturday at St. Olaf College.

As a team, the boys placed 13th, with Albert Lea star runner Gavin Hanke placing 17th.

Email newsletter signup

More Sports

NRHEG volleyball season comes to an end

Sports Memories: Former Gophers coach set to speak at banquet 50 years ago 

Home den: Trio of Bruins have local ties

Edwards signs to play softball at Hawkeye CC

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials