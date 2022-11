Albert Lea Community Band concert Monday Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

The Albert Lea Community Band will conclude its 40th season with a free concert at 7 p.m. Monday at the Albert Lea High School auditorium. Come and enjoy toe tapping tunes, marches and familiar sounds courtesy of your local community band. The band will honor veterans, kick off the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign and recognize former band director Laverne Walheim. Everyone is welcome to attend.