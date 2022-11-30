Albert Lea girls hockey hits first roadbump of the season Published 9:05 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The Albert Lea girls hockey team hit the road Saturday afternoon for their fifth game of the season, looking to keep their unbeaten streak alive against Metro-South.

Despite taking a 2-0 lead, the Tigers gave up two goals by the end of the third period and a quick goal in overtime put the Spartans over the top.

Michaela Hanson put the Tigers up 1-0 with the lone goal of the first period. Hanson scored the goal in the seventh minute of play and was assisted by Morgan Goskeson.

Albert Lea totaled eight shots on goal in the period, compared to 10 from Metro-South.

Haley Austinson added to the lead in the second period with a goal in the 11th minute, assisted by Kiera Erickson.

The Spartans answered back this time, scoring a goal in the 14th minute, narrowing the Tigers lead to 2-1.

It wasn’t long into the third period before Metro South evened the score at 2-2 in the second minute. The score stayed knotted up through the end of the period and end of regulation.

Just 36 seconds into the overtime period, the Spartans scored a goal the Tigers were not able to come back from, falling for the first time this season.

Jayda Moyer started in goal for the Tigers, recording 38 saves on 41 shots from the Spartans.

Albert Lea took 23 shots on goal, connecting on two of them.

The Tigers drop to 4-1 this season and will play again Thursday when they hit the road to take on the Cougars of Mankato East.