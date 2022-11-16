Albert Lea man injured in crash in Steele County Published 8:45 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

An Albert Lea man was one of two people injured Tuesday evening when two vehicles collided on Highway 218 in Steele County.

Jeremiah John Nowak, 27, of Albert Lea was taken by ambulance to Allina Health Hospital in Owatonna for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Also injured was Natalea Monique De Alba, 21, of Owatonna, who was taken to Allina Health for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

The State Patrol report states Nowak was driving a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta southbound on Highway 218 and De Alba was driving a 2008 Nissan Rogue northbound on Highway 218 when the two vehicles collided near the intersection with Southeast 38th Street in Owatonna Township.

Roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic and Blooming Prairie ambulances assisted at the scene.