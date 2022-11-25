Albert Lea wastewater treatment plant recognized for partnership with National Weather Service

Published 3:02 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

By Submitted

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities recently presented the city of Albert Lea Wastewater Treatment Plant with an Honored Institution Award for 50 years of service for its observing program. 

The staff at the plant have provided daily weather observations for the National Weather Service since Aug. 1, 1970, as part of the Cooperative Weather Observer network. 

“We are grateful to partner with the city of Albert Lea on the official climate record for the area,” said Michelle Margraf, observing program leader.

