Albert Lea teen injured in crash in Winona County Published 5:33 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

An Albert Lea teenager was one of three people injured Tuesday evening after a crash on Highway 61 in Winona County.

The teenager, 15, whose name has not been released, was taken to Winona Health for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Also injured were Melissa Susan Markusen, 53, and Marie Geraldine Markusen, 83, both of St. Paul.

Email newsletter signup

The State Patrol report indicated the 15-year-old girl was a passenger in a 2014 Ford Edge, driven by Jayden Michael Jessie, 18, of Winona, that was southbound on Highway 61.

The other two women were in a 2022 GMC Terrain that was northbound on Highway 61.

The two vehicles collided in the northbound lane at about 5:23 p.m.

All occupants were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor, according to the report.

Roads were dry at the time of the crash.

The Goodview Police Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.