Alden-Conger students present “An Inconvenient Corpse”
Published 2:46 pm Sunday, November 13, 2022
1 of 3
Mimi Monroe (Kate Greenfield) enters the meeting with her boyfriend, Darryl Burdett (Teagan Lutteke), not knowing what is to come during Alden-Conger's presentation of "An Inconvenient Corpse" by Pat Cook. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
The Ladies of the Deep South have a brunch meeting in "An Inconvenient Corpse" at Alden-Conger High School. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Darryl Burdett (Teagan Lutteke) isn't doing too well after eating a salad at the brunch during "An Inconvenient Corpse." Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Alden-Conger High School students this weekend presented “An Inconvenient Corpse” in three presentations at the school.
Pat Cook’s comedy tells the story of a luncheon by ladies from the deep South in which their guest of honor drops dead after eating pasta salad. Unable to decide what to do, the ladies try to keep him out of sight from their unexpected guests.
The play was directed by Ada Theusch and Tara Roberts.