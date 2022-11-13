Alden-Conger students present “An Inconvenient Corpse” Published 2:46 pm Sunday, November 13, 2022

1 of 3

Alden-Conger High School students this weekend presented “An Inconvenient Corpse” in three presentations at the school.

Pat Cook’s comedy tells the story of a luncheon by ladies from the deep South in which their guest of honor drops dead after eating pasta salad. Unable to decide what to do, the ladies try to keep him out of sight from their unexpected guests.

The play was directed by Ada Theusch and Tara Roberts.