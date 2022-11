Area schools canceling early because of weather Published 11:00 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Schools at the following districts are canceling early because of inclement weather:

• Alden-Conger Schools, 11 a.m.

• Lake Mills Schools, 1 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

• Northwood-Kensett Schools, 1:30 p.m.

• United South Central Schools, 11 a.m.