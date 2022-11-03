Attempted catalytic converter theft and other reports

Published 9:52 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

An attempted catalytic converter theft was reported at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday at 1400 W. Main St.

 

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday of theft by fraud at 85568 295th St., Blooming Prairie. 

 

Fires reported 

Several reports of uncontrolled fires were reported Wednesday. Included were fires at 6:59 p.m. at 87384 245th St. in Oakland and an out of control burn at 17201 740th Ave. 

 

Juvenile cited after fight

Police cited a juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct after a fight at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St. 

 

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of identity theft at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday at 1221 Madison Ave. 

 

Social Security card stolen

Police received a report of a Social Security card that was stolen at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday at 618 E. Fifth St. 

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

 

Bike reported stolen

A Trek full suspension mountain bike was reported stolen at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at 321 Vinehurst Ave.

