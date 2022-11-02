Awards given at Albert Lea girls’ tennis banquet

Albert Lea tennis team letter winners, in back, from left, were Rachel Doppelhammer, Ava Bremer, Lilly Hyke, Emery Nelson, Bree Weilage and Cydney Pathammavong. In front, from left, are Marissa Hanson, Alyssa Jensen, Hannah Willner, Emma Prihoda and Ashlyn Berven. Provided
Seniors receiving All-State Academic Awards and Big 9 scholars were, from left, Marissa Hanson, Cydney Pathammavong, Alyssa Jensen and Hannah Willner. Provided
Winning Best Record (singles or doubles) were Rachel Doppelhammer with five wins, Bree Weilage with six wins and Hannah Willner with five. Provided
Named Most Improved were Cydney Pathammavong, varsity, and Ellery Schewe, JV/Exhibition, not pictured. Provided
Winning Best at Net were Hannah Willner, varsity, and Gaby Tufte,
JV/Exhibition. Provided
Receiving the Hustle Award were Rachel Doppelhammer, varsity, and Brooke Tufte, JV/Exhibition. Provided
Rachel Doppelhammer and Hannah Willner were named Big 9 All-Conference Honorable Mention, meaning they were within the top 36 players in the conference. Provided