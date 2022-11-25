Business broken into and other reports Published 12:12 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

Police received a report at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday of a break-in at Fusion Board Shop at 220 W. Clark St. Merchandise was taken.

Trailer reported stolen

Police received a report at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday of a stolen trailer at 77847 209th St. in Albert Lea.

Lock missing on trailer

A lock was reported missing from the industrial maintenance trailer at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday at Riverland Community College, 2200 Riverland Drive.

Shoplifter reported

Police received a report of a shoplifter at 10:15 p.m. Thursday at 2751 E. Main St.