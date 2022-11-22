Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

Published 1:09 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 4:27 p.m. Monday at 321 Fifth St. SE in Glenville. The theft occurred the evening before. 

 

2 arrested for alleged violations

Deputies arrested Janiffer Lyne Miller, 38, for an alleged PO violation at 5:12 p.m. Monday at 101 W. Main St. in Geneva.

Police arrested Brock James Barrientos, 20, for a harassment restraining order violation at 5:09 p.m. Monday at 819 Garfield Ave. 

 

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Spencer Adam Edwards, 32, on a local warrant at 1:22 a.m. Monday at 1321 Todd Ave. 

Police arrested Kevin Haymore, 56, on local felony warrants at 3:24 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Johnson Street. 

Cody Scott Hanna, 39, reportedly turned himself in on a local warrant at 7:49 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

School bus stop arm violation

Police received a report of a school bus stop arm violation at 3:31 p.m. Monday. The incident reportedly occurred at 3:07 p.m. near Forest Avenue and 19th Street.

