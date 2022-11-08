Cause of Riverland outage still unknown Published 4:59 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

As work progressed over the weekend, Riverland Community College was able to restore many of the services that were brought down by a still unknown issue on Friday.

According to RCC’s website most internet service is available on Riverland campuses in Austin, Albert Lea and Owatonna and face-to-face classes are able to proceed with limited technology.

As of Monday night the following services were available:

• Local wired and WiFi networks

• Perceptive Content

• ISRS

• Printing services (all campuses)

• Desktop versions of the Office 365 and OneDrive

• On campus file shares (drives)

The school last Friday evening labeled disruption as a “significant incident” and had brought down internet services across all three sites.

College officials still have not released a cause, nor have they indicated what, if any, data had been affected.

A question on a FAQ page, created Friday on RCC’s website said that the school was working to determine impact.

“We have been working to determine the impact and take action to secure our operations,” the FAQ reads. “They haven’t yet completed that work.”

The school worked with Minnesota State system office technology personnel, Microsoft and Dell to investigate and resolve whatever the issue is.