Central Freeborn children donate to inclusive playground

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Submitted

Central Freeborn Lutheran Church Sunday School children recently donated $350 toward the All Together Albert Lea Inclusive Playground. Provided

More News

5 things to do this week: It’s a busy week for the holidays

Semac announces grant application deadline

Three awards support agricultural mental health

Church bake sale this weekend

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials