Aug. 6, 1954 – Nov. 20, 2022

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Charles Nesse, 68, Albert Lea, Minn., died Sunday, Nov. 20, in Albert Lea.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov 30, at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Interment will be in East Freeborn Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements by Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home.

